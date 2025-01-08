US News Highlights: Biden's Clean Energy Push and Trump's Legal Battles

The Biden administration finalized guidelines for clean energy tax credits, part of efforts to combat climate change amidst potential challenges from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-fossil fuel stance.

Labeling for internet-connected devices was introduced, offering consumers insights into cybersafety standards, akin to USDA and Energy Star labels.

Emerging legal disputes include the firing of a Seattle police officer, a federal ruling against Project Veritas, ongoing corruption investigations against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and various legal battles involving Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)