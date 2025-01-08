US News Highlights: Biden's Clean Energy Push and Trump's Legal Battles
The Biden administration released guidance for clean energy tax credits, while a new Cyber Trust Mark rates internet device security. Seattle fires a police officer over a student's death. The Oregon ban on secret recordings is upheld. Trump's legal woes continue, including a block on a prosecutor's report.
The Biden administration finalized guidelines for clean energy tax credits, part of efforts to combat climate change amidst potential challenges from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-fossil fuel stance.
Labeling for internet-connected devices was introduced, offering consumers insights into cybersafety standards, akin to USDA and Energy Star labels.
Emerging legal disputes include the firing of a Seattle police officer, a federal ruling against Project Veritas, ongoing corruption investigations against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and various legal battles involving Donald Trump.
