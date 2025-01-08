Left Menu

US News Highlights: Biden's Clean Energy Push and Trump's Legal Battles

The Biden administration released guidance for clean energy tax credits, while a new Cyber Trust Mark rates internet device security. Seattle fires a police officer over a student's death. The Oregon ban on secret recordings is upheld. Trump's legal woes continue, including a block on a prosecutor's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration finalized guidelines for clean energy tax credits, part of efforts to combat climate change amidst potential challenges from President-elect Donald Trump's pro-fossil fuel stance.

Labeling for internet-connected devices was introduced, offering consumers insights into cybersafety standards, akin to USDA and Energy Star labels.

Emerging legal disputes include the firing of a Seattle police officer, a federal ruling against Project Veritas, ongoing corruption investigations against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and various legal battles involving Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

