Left Menu

The Peril of Paris: Trump's Climate Challenge Looms Large

The EU's climate policy head warns of a significant setback for global climate efforts if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump decides to exit the Paris Agreement again. An exit would necessitate doubling down on climate diplomacy by other nations. The EU aims for constructive engagement with the incoming U.S. administration despite potential challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:32 IST
The Peril of Paris: Trump's Climate Challenge Looms Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global climate efforts face a critical juncture as the prospect of another U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement looms, following President-elect Donald Trump's re-entry into the White House. EU's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, stressed the severe diplomatic impact such a move would have.

Trump's transition team has reportedly readied executive orders for a U.S. exit from the landmark climate treaty, a scenario Hoekstra views as necessitating intensified climate diplomacy among other nations. Hoekstra emphasized the indiscriminate nature of climate change and the necessity of global cooperation.

Despite the uncertainty, the EU plans to engage constructively with the upcoming U.S. administration and pledges to have its climate strategy ready for the U.N. summit in Brazil. The EU remains committed to ambitious climate goals even as it acknowledges a potential leadership vacuum without U.S. participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025