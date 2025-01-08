Left Menu

Austrian Foreign Minister Steps Up as Caretaker Chancellor Amid Political Uncertainty

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will temporarily assume the role of caretaker chancellor after Karl Nehammer's resignation, following the collapse of centrist coalition talks. Schallenberg, who briefly served as chancellor in 2021, steps in during this transitional period while a new government is formed.

Alexander Schallenberg
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is set to be named as the caretaker chancellor on Wednesday, according to Austrian media reports. This move follows the resignation of Karl Nehammer after failed centrist coalition talks over the weekend.

Schallenberg previously held the position for a short stint in 2021, succeeding Sebastian Kurz, who stepped down amid a corruption investigation that he denied.

Currently, Austria is under a conservative-led government's caretaker administration, managing the state until a new coalition government can be established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

