Postponed Meeting Fuels Political Speculation in Karnataka
A Congress dinner meeting aimed at SC/ST support in Karnataka was postponed after AICC's Randeep Surjewala expressed interest in attending. The gathering, set against the backdrop of internal power dynamics, has sparked discussions about potential leadership changes within the party.
A planned dinner meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders, aimed at bolstering support from SC/ST communities, has been postponed. State Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the delay after Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, expressed his desire to attend the event. The meeting, which was to discuss preparations for an upcoming convention, has been rescheduled to accommodate Surjewala.
This development follows a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with select Dalit and ST cabinet colleagues, raising speculation about potential shifts in state leadership. Party insiders suggest that the SC/ST convention could reignite calls for a Dalit or AHINDA leader to assume the chief ministerial role, which could impact D K Shivakumar's ambitions.
Amid the postponement, Parameshwara assured that there was no political motive behind the meeting, emphasizing its focus on addressing community issues and continued cooperation with high-command representatives. He criticized media portrayal of the event as merely a 'dinner meeting' and reiterated the party's commitment to managing internal dynamics openly.
