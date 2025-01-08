Postponed Meeting Fuels Political Speculation in Karnataka

A planned dinner meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders, aimed at bolstering support from SC/ST communities, has been postponed. State Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the delay after Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, expressed his desire to attend the event. The meeting, which was to discuss preparations for an upcoming convention, has been rescheduled to accommodate Surjewala.

This development follows a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with select Dalit and ST cabinet colleagues, raising speculation about potential shifts in state leadership. Party insiders suggest that the SC/ST convention could reignite calls for a Dalit or AHINDA leader to assume the chief ministerial role, which could impact D K Shivakumar's ambitions.

Amid the postponement, Parameshwara assured that there was no political motive behind the meeting, emphasizing its focus on addressing community issues and continued cooperation with high-command representatives. He criticized media portrayal of the event as merely a 'dinner meeting' and reiterated the party's commitment to managing internal dynamics openly.

