China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Efforts

China's top anti-corruption watchdog is ramping up efforts to investigate cases where political and economic issues are interlinked, according to state media reports.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is targeting its investigations in key sectors including finance, state-owned enterprises, and energy, in a bid to root out corruption.

Additionally, the watchdog is drafting new legislation aimed at tackling cross-border corruption, underscoring China's extensive approach to this pervasive issue.

