Greenland in the Spotlight: The Unwanted Proposal

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for a crucial meeting with Denmark's King Frederik. The meeting comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed an interest in taking over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, sparking international debates.

Trump mentioned possible military or economic measures to make Greenland part of the United States, as his eldest son made a private visit to the island. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen quickly dismissed the notion, emphasizing that Greenland is not for sale and any decision lies with its people.

The incident has stirred geopolitical tensions, especially given Denmark's limited military presence in Greenland. Meanwhile, Greenland's leader has emphasized the island's aspiration for independence from Denmark, indicating a complex future for the Arctic territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)