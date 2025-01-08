Top Stories: Simultaneous Polls Debate to ISRO's Future Missions

Parliamentary discussions have reignited debates over simultaneous national and state elections, with party members staunchly supporting their respective stands. Meanwhile, in the economic realm, the Congress has highlighted a downward revision in GDP growth as unsettling for the upcoming Union Budget.

In an important development for India's space ambitions, newly appointed ISRO chairman V Narayanan has announced major upcoming missions. This includes the much-anticipated Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan projects set to solidify India's presence in space exploration.

Political tensions are high in Delhi, where a clash between AAP and BJP unfolded over access to a former chief minister's residence, and in defence news, India reassures the Maldives of support in boosting its maritime security capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)