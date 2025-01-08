Left Menu

Top Stories: Simultaneous Polls Debate to ISRO's Future Missions

The latest national updates include parliamentary discussions on simultaneous elections, a reevaluation of GDP growth figures by the Congress, ISRO's future missions under new leadership, and political confrontations involving AAP and BJP in Delhi. Alongside these developments, defence talks with the Maldives and plans for integrated satellite communication are underway.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:14 IST
Parliamentary discussions have reignited debates over simultaneous national and state elections, with party members staunchly supporting their respective stands. Meanwhile, in the economic realm, the Congress has highlighted a downward revision in GDP growth as unsettling for the upcoming Union Budget.

In an important development for India's space ambitions, newly appointed ISRO chairman V Narayanan has announced major upcoming missions. This includes the much-anticipated Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan projects set to solidify India's presence in space exploration.

Political tensions are high in Delhi, where a clash between AAP and BJP unfolded over access to a former chief minister's residence, and in defence news, India reassures the Maldives of support in boosting its maritime security capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

