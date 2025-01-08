The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy Dominates Delhi Assembly Election Campaigns

As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, the 'Sheesh Mahal' residence issue has emerged as a key topic in the political battlefield. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finds itself under attack from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the controversial residence allocations.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva recently visited the AB 17 Mathura Road address, which has been allotted to Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi. Following allegations from Atishi regarding the cancellation of her previous allotment at 6 Flagstaff Road, Sachdeva countered her claims by questioning why she had not occupied the Flagstaff Road residence. He suggested that occupying the residence would have involved cooperating with the ongoing 'Sheesh Mahal' probe, something Atishi allegedly wanted to avoid.

Sachdeva further emphasized this point during an interview with ANI, questioning why Atishi needed the 'Sheesh Mahal' when past Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit effectively governed from the current residence. He noted that the Code of Conduct has now influenced the demand for the 'Sheesh Mahal,' adding another layer to the political drama. Meanwhile, the BJP continues its criticism through posters and models displayed across Delhi, as the city prepares for its February 5 election with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)