Left Menu

The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy Dominates Delhi Assembly Election Campaigns

The residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has become a battleground in the upcoming elections, with BJP raising questions about multiple residences and the ongoing 'Sheesh Mahal' investigation. Accusations fly as AAP faces a dual challenge from BJP and Congress with elections scheduled for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:14 IST
The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy Dominates Delhi Assembly Election Campaigns
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, the 'Sheesh Mahal' residence issue has emerged as a key topic in the political battlefield. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finds itself under attack from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the controversial residence allocations.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva recently visited the AB 17 Mathura Road address, which has been allotted to Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi. Following allegations from Atishi regarding the cancellation of her previous allotment at 6 Flagstaff Road, Sachdeva countered her claims by questioning why she had not occupied the Flagstaff Road residence. He suggested that occupying the residence would have involved cooperating with the ongoing 'Sheesh Mahal' probe, something Atishi allegedly wanted to avoid.

Sachdeva further emphasized this point during an interview with ANI, questioning why Atishi needed the 'Sheesh Mahal' when past Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit effectively governed from the current residence. He noted that the Code of Conduct has now influenced the demand for the 'Sheesh Mahal,' adding another layer to the political drama. Meanwhile, the BJP continues its criticism through posters and models displayed across Delhi, as the city prepares for its February 5 election with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025