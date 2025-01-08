Czech Republic Sets New Defense Spending goals
The Czech Republic is considering increasing its defense budget to 3% of GDP in the coming years. The country recently surpassed NATO's 2% benchmark, amid calls from U.S. leadership for even higher spending. Discussions are ongoing under the guidance of Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
The Czech Republic is poised to potentially increase its defense spending to 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) within the coming years, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Wednesday.
This move comes after the government revealed that the NATO member exceeded the alliance's 2% GDP defense spending benchmark for the first time in two decades last year. This achievement is noteworthy as new U.S. President Donald Trump has emphasized the need for NATO countries to bolster their military expenditures up to 5%.
Discussions are ongoing as the Czech government navigates the new expectations set on the international defense stage, exploring the fiscal feasibility and strategic benefits of further increasing its defense budget.
