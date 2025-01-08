Modi's Electrifying Roadshow: A Wave of Development in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Pawan Kalyan, led a dynamic roadshow in Visakhapatnam. Supporters showered flowers from the roadside during the procession. The rally concluded at Andhra University where Modi unveiled key infrastructural projects aimed at boosting regional development.
Amid enthusiastic public cheers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vibrant roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy, Pawan Kalyan.
Crowds gathered in substantial numbers, showering flowers on the leaders as they traveled on an open vehicle. The route was festooned with the flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena. The event started at Sampath Vinayak temple and concluded at Andhra University's engineering college ground, a hub of anticipation.
Upon arrival at the venue, Modi virtually laid the foundation for various significant projects. These include NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka, a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, and several railway infrastructure projects, marking a wave of development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.
