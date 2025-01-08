Debate Over Gulf of Mexico's Name Intensifies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has refuted U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico, insisting that its current name is recognized worldwide. The statement was made following Trump's suggestion to call it the 'Gulf of America.'

In a critique suggesting Trump's historical references are outdated, Sheinbaum remarked on what she perceives as a throwback to past leadership, humorously indicating that Trump might believe Felipe Calderon is still Mexico's president.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum addressed the issue by showcasing a map depicting Mexico's historic size, including territories now belonging to the United States, and whimsically noted that 'Mexican America' has an appealing sound.

(With inputs from agencies.)