Left Menu

Debate Over Gulf of Mexico's Name Intensifies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed the idea proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Sheinbaum, highlighting Mexico's history and sovereignty, asserted that the name is globally recognized and suggested Trump's knowledge was outdated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:43 IST
Debate Over Gulf of Mexico's Name Intensifies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has refuted U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico, insisting that its current name is recognized worldwide. The statement was made following Trump's suggestion to call it the 'Gulf of America.'

In a critique suggesting Trump's historical references are outdated, Sheinbaum remarked on what she perceives as a throwback to past leadership, humorously indicating that Trump might believe Felipe Calderon is still Mexico's president.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum addressed the issue by showcasing a map depicting Mexico's historic size, including territories now belonging to the United States, and whimsically noted that 'Mexican America' has an appealing sound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025