Bolsonaro's Passport Dilemma: A Battle for Freedom and Political Participation

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2024, and is seeking the return of his confiscated passport. Barred from political office until 2030 and facing criminal charges for an alleged coup plot, Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, embroiled in legal battles over alleged coup plotting, is seeking the return of his passport to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2024. Bolsonaro, who is barred from running for political office in Brazil until 2030, faces ongoing criminal charges.

The passport was confiscated in February 2024 by order of a Brazilian Supreme Court judge as part of the investigation into the alleged coup attempt. Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing, remains steadfast in his claims of innocence and has publicly expressed gratitude for the invitation to the U.S. event on his social media account.

His advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, confirmed the invitation, while Bolsonaro's lawyer has approached the Brazilian Supreme Court to release his passport for the trip. Meanwhile, Trump's office has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

