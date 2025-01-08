Left Menu

Turmoil in Shiromani Akali Dal: Resignation and Restructuring on the Horizon

The Shiromani Akali Dal is set to hold a meeting on January 10 to decide on Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party chief. The gathering will also plan a membership drive, following a directive from Akal Takht. The party aims to address internal restructuring while adhering to its constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:27 IST
Turmoil in Shiromani Akali Dal: Resignation and Restructuring on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is preparing for a crucial meeting set for January 10, where key decisions are expected regarding its leadership and future structure.

Central to the agenda is the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party chief, a development that has been pending since November last year, amid various religious and political pressures.

The Akal Takht has instructed the SAD to expedite the process, emphasizing adherence to its edict for reforms, while balancing secular necessities against religious directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025