Turmoil in Shiromani Akali Dal: Resignation and Restructuring on the Horizon
The Shiromani Akali Dal is set to hold a meeting on January 10 to decide on Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party chief. The gathering will also plan a membership drive, following a directive from Akal Takht. The party aims to address internal restructuring while adhering to its constitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is preparing for a crucial meeting set for January 10, where key decisions are expected regarding its leadership and future structure.
Central to the agenda is the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party chief, a development that has been pending since November last year, amid various religious and political pressures.
The Akal Takht has instructed the SAD to expedite the process, emphasizing adherence to its edict for reforms, while balancing secular necessities against religious directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SGPC chief serves 'punishment' at Golden Temple on Akal Takht's orders
Political Party Contributions Surge Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024
Struggling to meet target, Bangladesh turmoil gives Bengal BJP's membership drive a fillip
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: Aiming for 25 Lakh New Members in One Day
Akal Takht Jathedar Urges Quick Action on Sukhbir Singh Badal Resignation