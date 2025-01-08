Turmoil in Shiromani Akali Dal: Resignation and Restructuring on the Horizon

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is preparing for a crucial meeting set for January 10, where key decisions are expected regarding its leadership and future structure.

Central to the agenda is the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party chief, a development that has been pending since November last year, amid various religious and political pressures.

The Akal Takht has instructed the SAD to expedite the process, emphasizing adherence to its edict for reforms, while balancing secular necessities against religious directives.

