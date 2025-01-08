Who Will Lead Canada Next? Liberal Party's Search for Trudeau's Successor

Canada's Liberal Party faces a pivotal moment as it seeks a new leader following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to step down. The announcement has sparked a swirl of speculation about who might step up to lead the party into its next chapter.

Dominic LeBlanc, the current Finance Minister, has already ruled himself out of the running, leaving the field open to other top candidates. Among the potential contenders are Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney, and Mélanie Joly, each bringing their unique experiences and qualifications to the fore.

Freeland, known for her strong stance on pandemic-related social spending and trade negotiations, recently resigned after a clash with Trudeau's leadership style. Carney offers extensive financial expertise from his time as Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, while Joly has made her mark in international relations. The race to replace Trudeau is set to be a defining moment for the Liberal Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)