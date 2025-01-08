Donald Trump's Second Term: A Historic Inauguration

Donald Trump is set to return to the presidency on January 20, marking the beginning of his second term. The inauguration will feature traditional ceremonies and Trump's commitment to swift action with numerous executive orders on issues such as immigration and energy production.

The upcoming inauguration will be attended by several foreign leaders, including Argentina's President Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a break from tradition, Trump has personally extended invitations to these leaders. Outgoing President Joe Biden plans to attend, witnessing the transfer of power.

Following the ceremony, Trump plans to sign over two dozen executive orders, addressing policies from immigration reform to energy initiatives. The inaugural day will conclude with a series of events sponsored by Trump's inauguration committee, funded by donations from major corporate players like Amazon and Meta Platforms.

