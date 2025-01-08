Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Missile Attack Leaves Many Dead

A devastating missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians, while leaving dozens more injured, according to local officials.

Images shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel depict the chaotic aftermath, with civilians lying on streets strewn with debris, receiving aid from emergency services amidst the destruction.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov indicated that the attack occurred minutes after he had issued a warning about the threat of "high-speed missiles" and "glide bombs" targeting the Zaporizhzhia area.

(With inputs from agencies.)