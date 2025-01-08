Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Missile Attack Leaves Many Dead

A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, a southern city in Ukraine, resulted in the death of at least 13 civilians and left dozens injured. Video footage shows emergency services attending to the wounded on debris-covered streets. The attack came shortly after a regional threat warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians, while leaving dozens more injured, according to local officials.

Images shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel depict the chaotic aftermath, with civilians lying on streets strewn with debris, receiving aid from emergency services amidst the destruction.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov indicated that the attack occurred minutes after he had issued a warning about the threat of "high-speed missiles" and "glide bombs" targeting the Zaporizhzhia area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

