Scindia vs. Singh: A Legacy of Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claims Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh continues to target him, as he did with Scindia's late father. Amid tensions sparked by a transport department scandal in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia emphasizes his respect for Singh, while Singh demands a corruption probe linked to Scindia's allies.
Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has accused Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh of persistently targeting him, much like he did with his father, the late Madhavrao Scindia. The feud continues amid a scandal in the Madhya Pradesh transport department.
During Scindia's visit to Gwalior, he maintained his respect for Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and once a colleague in the Congress party. Despite Singh's allegations following a corruption discovery within the transport department, Scindia reiterated his commitment to public service and ideology.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh demanded an inquiry into the corruption by a sitting High Court judge, claiming undue influence on previous political appointments. Scindia, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in upcoming Delhi assembly polls, following successes in Haryana and Maharashtra.
