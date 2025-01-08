Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Journey: From Conviction to Reunion and Treatment in London

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, has been admitted to a London hospital for advanced medical treatment. This marks her first overseas trip since 2017 and follows the suspension of her sentence after the fall of the Awami League regime. Zia reunited with her son Tarique Rahman at Heathrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Dhaka | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:36 IST
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been admitted to a specialized hospital in London for further medical treatment, her party confirmed on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party had an emotional reunion with her son, Tarique Rahman, at Heathrow Airport after a seven-year separation.

The decision to admit Zia for treatment came after her health records were reviewed by experts at London Clinic. This visit is her first since 2017, following a presidential pardon after the fall of the Awami League government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

