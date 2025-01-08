Khaleda Zia's Journey: From Conviction to Reunion and Treatment in London

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been admitted to a specialized hospital in London for further medical treatment, her party confirmed on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party had an emotional reunion with her son, Tarique Rahman, at Heathrow Airport after a seven-year separation.

The decision to admit Zia for treatment came after her health records were reviewed by experts at London Clinic. This visit is her first since 2017, following a presidential pardon after the fall of the Awami League government.

