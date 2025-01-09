The Disappearance and Resurfacing of Viktar Babaryka: A Belarusian Political Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, imprisoned Belarusian opposition activist Viktar Babaryka has emerged in a new video after more than 700 days of no contact with his family. The video, released by a pro-government blogger, appears just weeks before a controversial presidential election likely to extend Alexander Lukashenko's long-standing rule.

Babaryka, 61, was imprisoned after his failed attempt to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election. While serving a 14-year sentence, he has been denied visits from family and legal representatives. The European Parliament has called for Babaryka's release, along with other political detainees.

Experts suggest the timing of the video's release aims to counter allegations of enforced disappearances of opposition figures. Human rights activists highlight Babaryka's emaciated appearance as symbolizing the severe repression faced by those defying Lukashenko's authority, with Babaryka being one of over a thousand political prisoners in Belarus.

