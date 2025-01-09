Trump's Legislative Ambitions: A Capitol Comeback

President-elect Donald Trump returned to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, aiming to rally Republican support for a legislative strategy focused on tax cuts, border control, and increased fossil fuel production. Just 12 days before reentering the White House, Trump visited the Capitol for the first time since Jan. 6, 2021.

During his visit, Trump paid respects at former President Jimmy Carter's casket in the Capitol Rotunda. He then joined Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, to discuss a legislative path forward amid narrow margins in both the Senate and House. Lawmakers are divided on whether to package Trump's priorities into one or two bills.

With proposed tax cuts adding pressure to the $36 trillion national debt, Trump will host Republican meetings at Mar-a-Lago to strategize further. Lawmakers, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, seek his influence to push through vital legislation, balancing lawmaking independence with necessary White House leadership.

