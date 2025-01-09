Left Menu

Janet Yellen's Next Chapter: Writing, Reflecting, and a Well-Deserved Vacation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, set to leave office soon, plans a vacation and a return to Brookings Institution. Yellen, known for her groundbreaking roles, looks forward to writing and reflecting on her tenure at the Treasury and Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:06 IST
Janet Yellen, the pioneering U.S. Treasury Secretary, announced her intentions to embark on a well-deserved vacation following her imminent departure from office. As the first woman to serve in this pivotal role, Yellen aims to return to the Brookings Institution think tank, where she previously worked, in some capacity.

Having also led the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018 and the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Yellen reflects on a distinguished career under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Speaking to CNBC, Yellen expressed her eagerness to write and reflect on her experiences over the last four years as the nation's foremost financial adviser.

Despite not mentioning specific travel plans, Yellen, aged 78, shared her anticipation of a restful holiday, stating, "It's been a while since I've had a good vacation." Yellen remarked fondly on her time at the Fed and Treasury, highlighting the dedicated and skilled staff she collaborated with in shaping policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

