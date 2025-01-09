Prashant Kishor Accused of 'Provoking' Students: Allegations Denied, Health Deteriorates Amid Hunger Strike
Amid accusations against Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor for instigating students, his colleagues claim he actually aided police. Meanwhile, Kishor’s health is worsening as he strikes in protest over alleged BPSC exam malpractices. Pappu Yadav calls for a ‘Bihar Bandh’ to support affected students.
Amid allegations of inciting a student protest, Jan Suraaj's working president Manoj Bharti clarified that Prashant Kishor merely assisted the police. He discredited the FIR filed against Kishor, labeling it as 'baseless'. Bharti emphasized that video evidence and police acknowledgment support Kishor's claims.
In a meeting with Bihar's Chief Secretary, Bharti submitted a memorandum detailing student demands against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Highlighting Prashant Kishor's declining health due to his ongoing hunger strike, he urged the government to consider these demands and proposed a delegation's meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Several students are urging the cancellation of the December 13 Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) by BPSC amid claims of leaks. The plea regarding these allegations was dismissed by the Supreme Court, advising petitioners to approach the Patna High Court. Concurrently, MP Pappu Yadav announced a 'Bihar Bandh' on January 12 to support the aspirants.
