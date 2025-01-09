Left Menu

Trump's Inauguration Funding Soars to New Heights

President-elect Donald Trump has raised a record $170 million for his upcoming inauguration. Tech executives and major donors have substantially contributed. Trump's inaugural committee aims to exceed $200 million. Previous funds were $62 million for Biden and $107 million for Trump's 2016 ceremony.

President-elect Donald Trump has set a new benchmark, amassing over $170 million in funding for his forthcoming inauguration ceremony. The substantial contributions from tech giants and major donors highlight an eagerness to associate with the incoming administration.

The Trump inaugural committee, expected to surpass $200 million in fundraising, has not disclosed its expenditure plans as of yet. The funds typically cover events like the inauguration ceremony, parade, and inaugural balls, with excess money potentially earmarked for a future presidential library.

Compared to the $62 million raised for President Joe Biden's inauguration four years ago, the current fundraising effort has drawn significant attention. The influx of donations follows Trump's electoral victory and the Republican control of Congress, prompting entities like Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to contribute significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

