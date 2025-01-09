Left Menu

Elon Musk's Secret Plot to Oust UK Prime Minister

Elon Musk has reportedly engaged in private talks about the potential removal of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer before the imminent general election, as reported by the Financial Times. Sources familiar with the discussions have disclosed these clandestine conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:44 IST
Elon Musk's Secret Plot to Oust UK Prime Minister
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the influential CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly been in private discussions about the potential removal of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer before the next general election. The revelation comes from a report by the Financial Times published on Thursday.

Although the exact details of these discussions remain undisclosed, the report cites people familiar with the matter, suggesting Musk is considering significant political maneuvers in the UK. The talks purportedly center around finding ways to remove Starmer from his leadership role ahead of an election that could shape the UK's political landscape.

This development adds a new dimension to Musk's known influence in global affairs, raising questions about the extent of his interests and involvement in international politics. The potential impact of these discussions remains to be seen as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025