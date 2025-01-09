Elon Musk's Secret Plot to Oust UK Prime Minister

Elon Musk, the influential CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly been in private discussions about the potential removal of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer before the next general election. The revelation comes from a report by the Financial Times published on Thursday.

Although the exact details of these discussions remain undisclosed, the report cites people familiar with the matter, suggesting Musk is considering significant political maneuvers in the UK. The talks purportedly center around finding ways to remove Starmer from his leadership role ahead of an election that could shape the UK's political landscape.

This development adds a new dimension to Musk's known influence in global affairs, raising questions about the extent of his interests and involvement in international politics. The potential impact of these discussions remains to be seen as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)