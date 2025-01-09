Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Sparks Political Outcry

A tragic stampede at the Tirupati Temple claimed six lives and injured 40 others, igniting a wave of political criticism against the ruling Chandrababu Naidu government. Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy strongly condemned the authorities, attributing the incident at Vishnu Nivasam to what he called administrative failures.

Bhuma Karunakar Reddy lamented the loss of lives and questioned the absence of necessary preparations for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan, despite the anticipated massive turnout. He accused the ruling party of neglecting devotees' welfare, asserting that TTD had become a political center rather than a spiritual sanctuary.

Critics like former Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas held the state government accountable, citing negligence as the cause of the disaster. Srinivas criticized the TTD Chairman for prioritizing VIP services over regular devotees and demanded accountability from involved officials. The opposition called for decisive action to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)