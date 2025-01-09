Left Menu

A Return from Exile: Mondlane's Homecoming Amidst Turmoil

Venancio Mondlane, Mozambique's opposition leader, returned from exile amid protests and unrest following contested elections. His return was met with clashes, as security forces used tear gas against supporters at Maputo Airport. Mondlane fled fearing for his life after colleagues were killed, sparking allegations of election rigging.

  • Mozambique

Amidst chaos and anticipation, Mozambique's main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, made a dramatic return from exile on Thursday. Supporters gathered in large numbers near the main international airport in Maputo to welcome him home, only to collide with security forces ready to maintain order.

The atmosphere was tense at Mavalane International Airport as Mondlane disembarked, having left the country previously due to post-election violence. His departure was prompted by fears for his safety after the assassination of two fellow party members following a contentious election.

As thousands more prepared to greet Mondlane, heavy police presence resulted in blocked roads and tear gas being deployed, underscoring the ongoing strife in Mozambique. Accusations have flown regarding election manipulation as protests continue against the Frelimo party's long-standing dominance.

