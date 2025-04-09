Left Menu

Security Forces Intensify Night Cordon Amid Kashmir Terror Encounters

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts following encounters with terrorists. The efforts are part of ongoing operations to track and capture terrorist groups in the region. Several terrorists are reportedly trapped, with dense terrain posing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:32 IST
Security Forces Intensify Night Cordon Amid Kashmir Terror Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security operations continue to escalate in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts following recent encounters with terrorists. Authorities have increased the night cordon in response to the gunfights that occurred on Wednesday.

The police and other security forces were engaged in a search operation when they made contact with the terrorists in the Jopher belt near the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur, leading to a prolonged gunfight. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure, additional reinforcements from the army and CRPF were mobilized to manage the situation.

In a parallel operation, security forces also sought to apprehend terrorists in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district. These operations come amid a series of encounters over the past 17 days, underscoring the continuous efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025