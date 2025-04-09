Security Forces Intensify Night Cordon Amid Kashmir Terror Encounters

Security operations continue to escalate in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts following recent encounters with terrorists. Authorities have increased the night cordon in response to the gunfights that occurred on Wednesday.

The police and other security forces were engaged in a search operation when they made contact with the terrorists in the Jopher belt near the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur, leading to a prolonged gunfight. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure, additional reinforcements from the army and CRPF were mobilized to manage the situation.

In a parallel operation, security forces also sought to apprehend terrorists in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district. These operations come amid a series of encounters over the past 17 days, underscoring the continuous efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)