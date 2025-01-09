Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Outreach for Delhi Assembly Elections: Nadda's Directive

BJP president J P Nadda reviewed preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging party leaders to expand outreach to new social groups for better electoral impact. He stressed the importance of engaging with fresh segments, while the party's remaining candidates for the polls will soon be announced.

BJP president J P Nadda intensified preparations for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections by urging party leaders to extend their outreach to fresh social groups for a substantial electoral impact. The directive came as Nadda spent over four hours at the Delhi unit office, engaging with poll panels, state functionaries, and organizational members.

The review focused on elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly set for February 5. During a meeting of the Election Coordination Committee, Nadda highlighted the necessity of expanding outreach campaigns to include new potential supporters, moving beyond existing reliant groups.

With the BJP striving to reclaim power after 26 years, Nadda emphasized unity within the party ranks. He advised the Mahila Morcha to intensify efforts aimed at engaging female voters, while reminding leaders that leadership persists beyond candidacy. Candidates for the remaining 41 seats are anticipated to be finalized following the Central Election Committee meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

