Congress Veteran Urges Unity for Kerala Elections

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony issued a call for unity among Kerala party leaders ahead of local body elections. His statement comes amidst reports of internal leadership struggles within the state unit.

Speaking at a recent party event, Antony shared that his years of experience taught him to avoid unnecessary disputes. He advised his party to prioritize upcoming local body elections, saying, "Achieve a sweeping victory and leave aside discussions regarding the 2026 Assembly polls."

Rumors of a power tussle were fueled by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala's appearance at an event commemorating the Nair Service Society founder, hinting at support from the organization known for backing Congress.

