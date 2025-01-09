Left Menu

Congress Veteran Urges Unity for Kerala Elections

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony urges Kerala party leaders to focus on upcoming local elections, setting differences aside. His call comes amid internal leadership struggles. He emphasizes prioritizing elections over discussions on 2026 Assembly polls, following senior leader Chennithala's recent public appearance sparking power tussle rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:02 IST
Veteran Congress leader A K Antony issued a call for unity among Kerala party leaders ahead of local body elections. His statement comes amidst reports of internal leadership struggles within the state unit.

Speaking at a recent party event, Antony shared that his years of experience taught him to avoid unnecessary disputes. He advised his party to prioritize upcoming local body elections, saying, "Achieve a sweeping victory and leave aside discussions regarding the 2026 Assembly polls."

Rumors of a power tussle were fueled by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala's appearance at an event commemorating the Nair Service Society founder, hinting at support from the organization known for backing Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

