Iran's Strategic Struggles: Military Drills amid Rising Tensions

Iran battles with numerous challenges as its economy stumbles and military influence wanes in the Middle East. These issues are poised to intensify with President-elect Donald Trump's potential return, bringing a renewed 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran.

In response, Iran launched an extensive two-month military drill, signaling strength through air defense tests near critical nuclear sites and preparing exercises in crucial oil-trading waterways. However, recent setbacks cast doubt on Iran's military might.

Europe's hardened stance on Iran's nuclear pursuits adds another dimension to the international scrutiny, potentially leading to UN sanction 'snapbacks,' threatening Iran's economy further. Meanwhile, regional tensions are amplified by concerns over Iran's support for Russia and potential conflicts involving the US and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)