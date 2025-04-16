Naidu Sets Off on a European Odyssey

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is preparing for a five-day private visit to Europe, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday.

Naidu's journey will commence from Delhi on Thursday, but details regarding the European destination remain confidential.

Initially, Naidu was expected to visit Delhi, but it appears now that Delhi will simply serve as a transit point. The Chief Minister will be traveling with his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)