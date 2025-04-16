Naidu Sets Off on a European Odyssey
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to begin a private, five-day visit to Europe, departing from Delhi on Thursday. Accompanied by family, the specific countries he will visit remain undisclosed, though initial plans suggested a visit to Delhi.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is preparing for a five-day private visit to Europe, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday.
Naidu's journey will commence from Delhi on Thursday, but details regarding the European destination remain confidential.
Initially, Naidu was expected to visit Delhi, but it appears now that Delhi will simply serve as a transit point. The Chief Minister will be traveling with his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
