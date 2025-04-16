Left Menu

Iran-US Nuclear Talks Move to Rome Amid Location Confusion

The second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will take place in Rome, confirmed by Iranian state TV. Earlier discrepancies about the location included mentions of Oman, which mediated the previous talks. This clarification follows conflicting reports from officials and the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Iranian state television confirmed the upcoming second round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States will occur in Rome. This follows a period of uncertainty regarding the venue.

Initially, officials had pointed to Rome as the site for the negotiations, yet a statement early Tuesday from Iran's Foreign Ministry suggested Oman as the location.

Oman has previously served as a mediator for these critical talks, as they were held in its capital, Muscat, on the prior occasion.

