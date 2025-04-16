Iran-US Nuclear Talks Move to Rome Amid Location Confusion

On Wednesday, Iranian state television confirmed the upcoming second round of nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States will occur in Rome. This follows a period of uncertainty regarding the venue.

Initially, officials had pointed to Rome as the site for the negotiations, yet a statement early Tuesday from Iran's Foreign Ministry suggested Oman as the location.

Oman has previously served as a mediator for these critical talks, as they were held in its capital, Muscat, on the prior occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)