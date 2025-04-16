Iran's president formalized the resignation of Mohammad Javad Zarif, his vice president and a pivotal figure in the 2015 nuclear deal. Zarif's exit coincides with the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency's head, underscoring the heightened stakes of ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

As Iran and the United States head toward a second negotiation phase over Iran's fast-advancing nuclear program, the anticipated visit of IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi might shape discussions around inspectors' access. These revisions are crucial as tensions persist between the two nations, influenced by the U.S.'s withdrawal from the accord in 2018.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized advancing talks amidst U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's varied stances on uranium enrichment levels. This discourse follows Chirped comments on social platform X, as Iran insists on maintaining enrichment rights, fueling ongoing international dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)