Controversy Over Maoists' Surrender Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar has criticized the Congress government for its handling of the surrender of six Maoists, alleging a departure from Gandhian principles and an embrace of Maoist ideology. The surrendered individuals will be rehabilitated under Karnataka's Naxal Surrender Policy.

The surrender of six Maoists in Karnataka has ignited political controversy, with BJP General Secretary and MLA Sunil Kumar calling the event a 'farce'.

Kumar accused the Congress government of abandoning Gandhian principles in favor of Maoist ideology. In a statement on platform 'X', he claimed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's actions equate to joining the 'urban Naxal' politburo, transforming the CM's home office, 'Krishna', into a hub for urban Naxals.

The surrender occurred at Siddaramaiah's residence, involving four from Karnataka and two from neighboring states. The government plans to rehabilitate them under the Naxal Surrender Policy, offering financial assistance. Kumar's remarks have sparked debate about the state's current political and ideological stance.

