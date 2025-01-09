ECI Probes AAP's Allegations Against BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission of India has tasked the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi with investigating a formal complaint lodged by the Aam Aadmi Party against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma. The inquiry seeks to address alleged breaches of the Model Code of Conduct by Verma during the election process.

AAP's accusations include unauthorized alterations to the electoral roll within New Delhi's Assembly Constituency. The ECI has expressed its commitment to immediate action, urging the CEO, Delhi to provide a comprehensive report outlining the steps taken in response to AAP's grievances and any discovered infractions.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, criticized BJP candidate Verma for alleged corrupt practices, such as distributing money and organizing unauthorized public services. In response, the ECI assured strict measures against such misconduct ahead of Delhi's assembly elections on February 5.

