Italy Urges NATO's Southern Strategy Amid Russian Shift
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged NATO to focus on Africa, citing potential Russian expansion in Libya following the fall of Assad in Syria. Highlighting Russia's possible shift towards Cyrenaica, she called for enhanced NATO attention to the alliance's southern flank to deter potential threats.
Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, emphasized the necessity for NATO to enhance its focus on Africa during a recent news conference. She pointed out the potential for Russia to increase its presence in eastern Libya following the regime change in Syria.
Meloni shared her concerns about Moscow's activities, urging fellow allies to intensify their attention on the southern reaches of the alliance. She warned that while NATO focuses on the eastern front, other flanks, like the southern, remain susceptible to external threats.
Despite Russian claims of maintaining its military bases in Syria, speculation arises around their strategic shift towards Cyrenaica in Libya. The region, under the influence of Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, has existing ties with Russia, potentially serving as a new stronghold.
