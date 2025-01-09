Left Menu

Jharkhand Leaders Rally Around Ailing Karia Munda

Former deputy speaker Karia Munda is hospitalized in Ranchi. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, CM Hemant Soren, and Union Minister Sanjay Seth visited him, wishing speedy recovery. Munda, 88, a Padma Bhushan awardee, served as a minister in Vajpayee's government. Doctors report stable condition.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar visited the Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Ranchi to check on former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, Karia Munda, who is currently hospitalized. Munda, aged 88, was admitted earlier this week due to health concerns.

Governor Gangwar expressed his wishes for the Padma Bhushan awardee's speedy recovery and discussed his treatment with the attending doctors. Karia Munda, a seasoned politician who served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has shown stable signs, according to medical staff.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Minister Sanjay Seth also visited Munda, ensuring that he receives the best medical attention and extending their best wishes for his recovery. Munda's son, Jagarnath Munda, had noted the health issues began amid the region's severe cold, prompting hospital admission for a checkup.

