Sen. Fetterman to Meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

In a surprising political move, Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to meet with Republican President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting is slated to take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Fetterman, who represents all residents of Pennsylvania, emphasized that his role as senator extends beyond partisan boundaries. 'I'm the Senator for all Pennsylvanians— not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,' he stated in a press release.

CBS News, which first broke the story, highlighted that this engagement would be the first publicly known meeting between a sitting Democratic senator and Trump since the November 5 election victory by the Republican leader.

