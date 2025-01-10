Left Menu

Sen. Fetterman to Meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has accepted an invitation to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. This marks the first known meeting between a sitting Democratic senator and Trump since his election win on November 5, as reported by CBS News.

Updated: 10-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:07 IST
In a surprising political move, Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to meet with Republican President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting is slated to take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Fetterman, who represents all residents of Pennsylvania, emphasized that his role as senator extends beyond partisan boundaries. 'I'm the Senator for all Pennsylvanians— not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,' he stated in a press release.

CBS News, which first broke the story, highlighted that this engagement would be the first publicly known meeting between a sitting Democratic senator and Trump since the November 5 election victory by the Republican leader.

