Sen. Fetterman to Meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Democratic Senator John Fetterman has accepted an invitation to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. This marks the first known meeting between a sitting Democratic senator and Trump since his election win on November 5, as reported by CBS News.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising political move, Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to meet with Republican President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting is slated to take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Fetterman, who represents all residents of Pennsylvania, emphasized that his role as senator extends beyond partisan boundaries. 'I'm the Senator for all Pennsylvanians— not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,' he stated in a press release.
CBS News, which first broke the story, highlighted that this engagement would be the first publicly known meeting between a sitting Democratic senator and Trump since the November 5 election victory by the Republican leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crucial meeting between Telangana govt, Telugu film reps to ease 'soured' ties amid high stakes
Congress CWC Meeting: A Historic Step Toward Future Strategies
Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi
Congress Commemorates Gandhi's Legacy at Historic CWC Meeting
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Distorted Map at Belagavi Meeting