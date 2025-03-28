Left Menu

Vijay's TVK Battles Policy Changes at First General Council Meeting

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), held its inaugural general council meeting, passing 17 resolutions, including opposition to the three-language policy and proposed delimitation. The party criticized the DMK government over drug control and the fishermen's issue, demanding equal treatment for Tamil fishermen.

Updated: 28-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:36 IST
TVK President Vijay at general council meeting (Photo/TVK) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took a firm stance at its inaugural general council meeting against several contentious issues, passing a total of 17 resolutions. Key among these was a resolution opposing the three-language policy proposed under the New Education Policy, which the party argues undermines federalism and promotes language imposition.

Significant debate also surrounded the proposed delimitation, with TVK arguing that it could disproportionately reduce seats in southern states, labeling it unnecessary. The meeting did not shy away from criticizing the current DMK government, accusing it of failing to control drug proliferation and making unfulfilled promises regarding the Old Pension Scheme.

TVK did not hesitate to tackle the pressing issue of Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, demanding a lasting solution. The party emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure Tamil fishermen receive the same considerations as those from Gujarat. Additionally, a resolution opposed the new airport's construction in Parandhur, further highlighting TVK's broad agenda.

