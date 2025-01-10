Chandra Arya Announces Bid for Liberal Leadership, Advocates Bold Changes

In a significant political move, Canada's Indian-origin Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, has declared his intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party. Making the announcement on X, Arya promises to transform Canada into a 'sovereign republic' and proposes several policy shifts.

Arya, born in Karnataka, plans to replace the monarchy as the head of state and lead a more efficient government. He lists various initiatives, including increasing the retirement age and introducing a citizenship-based tax system. Arya also pledges to recognize the state of Palestine formally.

Currently representing Ottawa's suburban riding of Nepean, Arya's campaign focuses on addressing structural problems hindering the nation. He calls for decisive leadership to rebuild the economy, reduce government size, and provide equal opportunities for all Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)