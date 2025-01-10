Left Menu

Chandra Arya Announces Bid for Liberal Leadership, Advocates Bold Changes

Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya is running for Liberal leadership with a campaign to make Canada a sovereign republic. His platform includes increasing the retirement age, introducing a citizenship-based tax, recognizing Palestine, and advocating for efficient governance. He aims to tackle Canada's structural problems for future prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:11 IST
Chandra Arya Announces Bid for Liberal Leadership, Advocates Bold Changes
Chandra Arya
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant political move, Canada's Indian-origin Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, has declared his intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party. Making the announcement on X, Arya promises to transform Canada into a 'sovereign republic' and proposes several policy shifts.

Arya, born in Karnataka, plans to replace the monarchy as the head of state and lead a more efficient government. He lists various initiatives, including increasing the retirement age and introducing a citizenship-based tax system. Arya also pledges to recognize the state of Palestine formally.

Currently representing Ottawa's suburban riding of Nepean, Arya's campaign focuses on addressing structural problems hindering the nation. He calls for decisive leadership to rebuild the economy, reduce government size, and provide equal opportunities for all Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025