Trudeau's Exit Sparks Liberal Leadership Race Amid Political Challenges

In a significant political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would step down, following dismal pre-election results for his Liberal Party. A new leader will be chosen on March 9, ahead of the 2025 national elections, where the party faces formidable challenges.

Trudeau assured the public he would remain in his positions until a new Liberal leader is elected. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-central banker Mark Carney are expected to enter the leadership race, although others remain undecided. This was confirmed by party sources.

With mounting pressure from economic issues, including high inflation and housing shortages, voters appear inclined towards the opposition Conservatives. The party's leadership decision is crucial for addressing these pressing concerns and devising a strategy against potential U.S. tariffs under President Trump.

