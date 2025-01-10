Left Menu

Trudeau's Exit Sparks Liberal Leadership Race Amid Political Challenges

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down amid poor pre-election performance of the Liberal Party. A leadership vote is set for March 9, with Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney potential candidates. The move precedes the 2025 elections, with the party facing potential defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:45 IST
Trudeau's Exit Sparks Liberal Leadership Race Amid Political Challenges
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would step down, following dismal pre-election results for his Liberal Party. A new leader will be chosen on March 9, ahead of the 2025 national elections, where the party faces formidable challenges.

Trudeau assured the public he would remain in his positions until a new Liberal leader is elected. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-central banker Mark Carney are expected to enter the leadership race, although others remain undecided. This was confirmed by party sources.

With mounting pressure from economic issues, including high inflation and housing shortages, voters appear inclined towards the opposition Conservatives. The party's leadership decision is crucial for addressing these pressing concerns and devising a strategy against potential U.S. tariffs under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025