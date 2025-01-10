AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Massive Vote-Buying Scandal

AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a fierce critique of the BJP during a press briefing, alleging widespread corruption and branding the BJP as the 'Galli Galoch Party.'

Singh claimed the party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to secure votes, drawing attention to budget discrepancies. He further demanded transparency from the BJP, questioning if they provided the funds for voter inducement.

Addressing the Purvanchal issue, Singh accused the BJP of marginalizing voters in Delhi, labeling them as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, and unjustly removing them from voter lists. He alleged similar bias was shown by attempting to remove his wife's vote, condemning the act as disrespectful.

(With inputs from agencies.)