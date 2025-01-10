Left Menu

Bihar Exam Controversy: High Stakes Battle Unfolds in Court

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is contesting alleged irregularities in Bihar PSC exams, demanding their cancellation via the Patna High Court. Accusations include leaked question papers and inadequate supervision during exams. The Bihar Public Service Commission denies such claims and alleges conspiracies amidst ongoing protests and Kishor's hunger strike.

  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar competitive examinations controversy continues to escalate, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party seeking intervention from the Patna High Court. The party alleges significant irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission exams, held on December 13, including leaked question papers and insufficient exam hall security.

Advocate Pranav Kumar, representing the party, stated that the petition highlights various examination improprieties, such as examiners carrying mobile phones and collusion among candidates. These allegations have prompted calls for cancellation of the exams, which involved five lakh candidates across more than 900 centers statewide.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, however, rebukes these claims, insisting on a conspiracy against its examination procedures. Amidst the uproar, Prashant Kishor has initiated a hunger strike, hoping to pressure Bihar's Chief Minister into addressing the students' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

