Paswan Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Fake Voters' Remark Amidst NDA's Winning Prediction
Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for remarks about 'fake voters from UP and Bihar.' Paswan predicted the BJP-led NDA's victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He emphasized migrants' role in Delhi and criticized AAP's performance over the past decade.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has voiced sharp criticism against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'fake voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,' suggesting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might be advocating for a 'dual citizenship' system in Delhi.
Paswan, speaking to the press, expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) success in the imminent Delhi assembly elections, stating that Delhi's populace is weary of AAP's persistent complaints about a lack of cooperation from the Centre.
Chirag Paswan highlighted that the AAP government has not fulfilled its promises of improving Delhi's infrastructure, blaming central non-cooperation while predicting a BJP victory that aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'double-engine' government vision for the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
