Biden's Final Sanctions: A Toxic Legacy?
The Kremlin accused U.S. President Joe Biden of trying to leave a challenging legacy for president-elect Donald Trump by potentially imposing new sanctions on Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, commented during a call with reporters. A U.S. official noted new sanctions targeting Russia's economy to support Kyiv might be announced.
The Kremlin has openly accused the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of aiming to leave a challenging legacy for the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump by imposing new sanctions on Moscow.
During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over Biden's intentions, signaling a possible move to further strain U.S.-Russian relations.
A U.S. official revealed that Biden plans to announce sanctions targeting Russia's economy, a move to support Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Moscow, further complicating the geopolitical landscape before Trump assumes office.
