The Kremlin has openly accused the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of aiming to leave a challenging legacy for the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump by imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over Biden's intentions, signaling a possible move to further strain U.S.-Russian relations.

A U.S. official revealed that Biden plans to announce sanctions targeting Russia's economy, a move to support Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Moscow, further complicating the geopolitical landscape before Trump assumes office.

