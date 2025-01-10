Left Menu

Biden's Final Sanctions: A Toxic Legacy?

The Kremlin accused U.S. President Joe Biden of trying to leave a challenging legacy for president-elect Donald Trump by potentially imposing new sanctions on Moscow. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, commented during a call with reporters. A U.S. official noted new sanctions targeting Russia's economy to support Kyiv might be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:24 IST
Biden's Final Sanctions: A Toxic Legacy?
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has openly accused the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of aiming to leave a challenging legacy for the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump by imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over Biden's intentions, signaling a possible move to further strain U.S.-Russian relations.

A U.S. official revealed that Biden plans to announce sanctions targeting Russia's economy, a move to support Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Moscow, further complicating the geopolitical landscape before Trump assumes office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025