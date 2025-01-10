Alliance Under Scrutiny: The Future of the INDIA Bloc

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has placed responsibility on the Congress to keep the INDIA bloc united, citing the party as the largest in the opposition alliance. His statements follow concerns from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the alliance's unclear leadership and purpose.

Raut highlighted a lack of communication within the anti-BJP alliance, which includes over twenty parties, suggesting internal confusion. He warned of potential dissolution if the alliance was only intended for the Lok Sabha polls, urging the Congress to foster cohesion and rectify past issues.

Raut also reflected on challenges faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, indicating similar communication gaps. He criticized the Congress for its approach in seat-sharing talks and argued for more unity among opposition groups.

