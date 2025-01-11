Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi tragically died from gunshot wounds. Police suspect the incident, which occurred at Gogi's residence, could have been an 'accidental fire' involving his own licensed pistol.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja stated the bullet struck Gogi's temple. Despite being rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors. The shooting incident took place around 11:30 pm, and the case remains under investigation as authorities await post-mortem results.

The unexpected demise of Gogi has left the political community in shock. Leaders from various parties have been visiting his residence to pay their respects. Hours before the incident, Gogi was engaged in discussions about environmental issues with fellow political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)