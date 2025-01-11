Left Menu

Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident

AAP leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died from gunshot injuries, allegedly due to accidental fire from his own licensed pistol. The incident occurred at his home, prompting an investigation. Political leaders expressed shock and condolences, while Gogi's body awaits a post-mortem examination for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi tragically died from gunshot wounds. Police suspect the incident, which occurred at Gogi's residence, could have been an 'accidental fire' involving his own licensed pistol.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja stated the bullet struck Gogi's temple. Despite being rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors. The shooting incident took place around 11:30 pm, and the case remains under investigation as authorities await post-mortem results.

The unexpected demise of Gogi has left the political community in shock. Leaders from various parties have been visiting his residence to pay their respects. Hours before the incident, Gogi was engaged in discussions about environmental issues with fellow political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025