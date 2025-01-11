Left Menu

UK and China: Navigating Trade Challenges to Boost Economic Ties

Britain's Treasury chief, Rachel Reeves, visits China to foster economic collaboration, aiming to revive suspended dialogues. Her visit focuses on reducing trade barriers and encourages Chinese policy shifts on issues like Ukraine and Hong Kong. The trip is part of UK's strategy to pragmatically enhance ties with China.

Updated: 11-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:18 IST
  • China

In a bid to strengthen economic ties and cooperation, Britain's Treasury chief, Rachel Reeves, began her visit to China on Saturday. Her mission is to invigorate financial collaboration between the two nations, a crucial undertaking after the UK's Labour government aims to mend previously strained relations.

Reeves, accompanied by a group of British business leaders, emphasized that growth is central to the Labour government's agenda. She underscored the importance of empowering British businesses to export globally, highlighting the need for opening channels to the world's second-largest economy.

The visit marks a strategic move towards resuming the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, stalled since 2019. Reeves is also addressing China's role in the Russian war and human rights issues in Hong Kong, indicating broader diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

