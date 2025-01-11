Keith Kellogg's Unexpected Paris Appearance: Signals of U.S. Diplomatic Ties with Iran Opposition

Keith Kellogg, slated to be President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, made a notable appearance in Paris. He attended an event organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a development captured by the group's TV footage.

Kellogg, a retired Lieutenant-General, had previously postponed a European visit until after Trump's inauguration on January 20. Nevertheless, his presence in Paris indicates ongoing interactions with international factions even before officially assuming his role.

This engagement suggests that the NCRI may hold some level of influence or interest with the incoming U.S. administration, highlighting potential diplomatic ties with Iranian opposition groups.

