U.S. Diplomacy: Sanctions, Deals, and Economic Rebalancing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hints at potential sanctions relief for Russia if it negotiates peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, he plans to discuss economic rebalancing with China to boost consumer spending, while voicing concerns over Ukraine's delayed minerals deal, critical for U.S.-Ukraine ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST
U.S. Diplomacy: Sanctions, Deals, and Economic Rebalancing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that the United States may adjust its sanctions on Russia if Moscow shows a willingness to negotiate peace in Ukraine. The comments were made during a Bloomberg Television interview, where Bessent also stated his intention to discuss economic reforms with his Chinese counterpart aimed at shifting China's focus towards consumer spending rather than exports.

In his address, Bessent criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for not fulfilling a $500 billion deal to supply critical minerals to the U.S., a move that would cement stronger economic ties between the two nations. Zelenskiy has pushed back, arguing the U.S. has not provided adequate wartime aid to warrant such a commitment.

Bessent's upcoming agenda includes urging China to expand its consumer market, a longstanding recommendation also made by former Treasury officials. Despite these economic discussions, Bessent ruled out any immediate changes to the issuance of longer-term U.S. Treasury debt, citing ongoing Federal Reserve policies as a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

